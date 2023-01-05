PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 75,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 246.9% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.