Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $29,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.