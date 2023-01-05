Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $223.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $192.04 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

