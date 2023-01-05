Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,698 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.70. The firm has a market cap of $868.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,422. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.



