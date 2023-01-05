Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,963 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 69.9% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,892,000 after acquiring an additional 395,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $36,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Leidos by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,052,000 after acquiring an additional 247,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3 %

LDOS opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

