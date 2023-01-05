Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.26. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

