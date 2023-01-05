Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 101,924 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $27,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

