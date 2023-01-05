Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,008 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $64.22 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

