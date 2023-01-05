Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,441 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $27,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.