Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $25,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $244.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $342.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

