Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $25,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $95.76 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

