Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 76,701 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 698,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $306,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

