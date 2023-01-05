Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,437,000 after purchasing an additional 377,878 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,187,000 after purchasing an additional 251,066 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,387,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.15 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.15.

