Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.72.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

