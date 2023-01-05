Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

