Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $221,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

