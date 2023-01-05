Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

