Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.