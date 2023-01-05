Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

