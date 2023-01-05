Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,351,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

Paychex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

