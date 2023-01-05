Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $152.38 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $152,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

