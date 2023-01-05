Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $23.95 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 516.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835,559 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 883,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 521,671 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,563,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,231,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PULS stock opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.