Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.30 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 926,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after buying an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 206,175 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after buying an additional 119,510 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

