Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 765,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 101,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 709,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 170,401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

