Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $25.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $25,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $140.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $170.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.