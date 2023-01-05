Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.04 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,829,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,483,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,505,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,909.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 962,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 950,567 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

