Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $26.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $26,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 371,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 89,117 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $6,429,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,175,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.