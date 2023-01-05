Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 120.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 102.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63.

