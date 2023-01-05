Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $27.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $92.10. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.