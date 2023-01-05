Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 954,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

