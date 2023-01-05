Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Markel by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.33.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,348.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,277.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,235.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

