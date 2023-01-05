Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379,339 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

