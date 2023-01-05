Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.96.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

