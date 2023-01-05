Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $30,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

PAVE stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

