Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 127,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.