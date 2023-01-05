Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

NYSE:ROP opened at $442.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

