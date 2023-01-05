Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $341.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.53. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $541.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.