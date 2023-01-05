Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,071 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $25,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

