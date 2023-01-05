Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,730 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins stock opened at $240.46 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.