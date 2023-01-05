Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,394 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,415,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 93,014 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

