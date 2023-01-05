Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,855 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 858,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $31,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

