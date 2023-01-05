Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $31,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $31.78 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $92.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

