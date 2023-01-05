Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $26,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

