Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,162,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,483,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24.

