Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $28,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $156.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

