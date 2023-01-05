Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 606,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWO opened at $215.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $294.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

