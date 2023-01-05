Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $30,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $997,128,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,724,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $35.21 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

