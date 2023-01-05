Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 16,033 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3,487.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $143.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

