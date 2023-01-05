Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 203,188 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.36 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

