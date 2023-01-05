Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 25,676 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

